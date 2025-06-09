NFA issues urgent safety call after deadly Baulevu blaze

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is calling for greater vigilance at home following a house fire in Baulevu, Nausori, yesterday that left five people dead.

The NFA says preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane described the incident as tragic and urged the public to remain vigilant, even during the night, by checking their homes for potential fire risks.

He says the NFA Command Centre received the emergency call at around 12.56 am, and the Nausori fire crew was dispatched a minute later.

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The team arrived 25 minutes after the call, but by then the fire had already fully developed and was beyond control. He says a backup crew from Nakasi was also deployed.

Sowane says that although Baulevu is outside the main fire coverage boundary and lacks a water reticulation system, firefighters had sufficient water in their tanks, but the intensity of the blaze meant it was too late to save the home.

“We continue to roll out our fire awareness programme to encourage the public to be mindful of their surroundings. In light of the situation in Baulevu, where the fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen, I advise people to regularly inspect their homes, especially checking the kitchen, ensuring cooking gas is turned off, and making sure all electrical appliances are safe.”

He says the NFA will continue its community awareness efforts, but stresses that public vigilance is key to preventing similar tragedies.

Those who died include a couple, their son, their daughter-in-law, and their three-year-old granddaughter.

Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are continuing.