$36M sugarcane support confirmed, Tunabuna counters false claims

[Photo: FILE]

The government is moving to reassure sugarcane farmers and counter misinformation, confirming that its financial support for the 2025 crop season remains intact and properly calculated.

Minister for Agriculture and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the cabinet has approved over $36 million as part of the government’s contribution toward the guaranteed $85 per tonne cane price.

He stresses that the $22 per tonne top-up is solely funded by the government and is separate from payments made by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, which will only be finalised after sugar sales are completed.

“The $36,535,652.27 is equivalent to $22.00 per tonne and comprises of $10.07 per tonne paid in the third cane payment, $6.77 per tonne to be paid in the fourth cane payment in May 2026 and $5.16 per tonne to be paid as the final payment in October 2026.”

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The Ministry says confusion has arisen from misleading social media claims, warning that some commentary, particularly from political figures, has created unnecessary concern among farmers.

Officials are urging farmers to rely on verified information, noting that the payment structure has been carefully planned and will be delivered in phases through upcoming cane payments.

Tunabuna adds that the government remains committed to supporting the industry, with additional incentives including payments for manual harvesting and farmer support schemes already in place.

Authorities say the focus remains on maintaining confidence in the sugar sector, as farmers prepare for the upcoming season amid efforts to stabilise income and strengthen the industry.