Baptism of fire for Tuitubou

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center, Maika Tuitubou, may be a rookie, but he’ll have veteran Virimi Vakatawa in the midfield and Manasa Mataele on the wing to guide him in his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut on Sunday against the leaders, the Chiefs in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The former Swami Vivekananda College student from Nadi says he trusted the process and continued to work hard before being rewarded with a starting spot by head coach Glen Jackson.

Tuitubou, who is a product of the Nadi Rugby under 19, Fiji U20,s and the Drua Development pathway, says he’s looking forward to his first Drua outing.

‘It’s an honor and a privilege to play against the big names, and I’m very excited to wear the jersey this weekend.

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The Lakeba, Lau youngster with maternal links to Moala, Nadi, featured for the national U20 side on their New Zealand Tour and at the 2023 World Rugby Championship.

He later represented the Fiji Warriors in 2023 and 2024 before being placed by the Drua at the Norths Rugby Club in Queensland’s Hospital Cup.

The Drua takes on the Chiefs at 4:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.