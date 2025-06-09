Submission rules questioned in major law review

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over how public submissions are managed in the review of the Local Government Act 1972.

Questions have also been raised about the need for clearer safeguards to ensure consultation is accessible, structured, and time-bound.

At consultations held at the Suva Civic Centre, a ratepayer questioned whether there are firm measures to ensure that people who cannot attend in person can still have their submissions received through email or letters within a defined period.

The concern also focused on whether consultation processes remain open-ended.

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Officials said the consultation framework allows submissions through multiple channels, including in-person attendance, online forms, emails and written letters.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Seema Sharma said the process was designed to capture all forms of engagement, depending on how the community chooses to participate.

She said it was not limited to one format.

She added that submissions can take different forms. In some cases, video and other non-traditional formats have also been accepted during consultations.

Sharma confirmed that an online submission form is available. She also said handwritten and typed submissions will be accepted by the Ministry.

She confirmed the initial deadline for submissions is May 29. This is to allow sufficient time for the public to review and respond to the draft.

The PS said the draft legislation has been written in simpler language. This is to make it easier for the public to understand compared to the 1972 Act, which they described as complex and difficult to follow.

They explained that detailed procedures will be set out in regulations under the Act. Councils will also be able to develop bylaws, but only after public consultation is carried out.

A new provision called Special Consultation Procedures was also highlighted. It allows residents to raise concerns with the Minister for Local Government if councils fail to follow proper consultation steps or make major decisions without adequate public input.

Sharma said these safeguards are intended to ensure accountability.

They also said community views must be considered before major decisions are finalised.