FijiMet warns of coastal flooding

[Photo: FILE]

Moderate southwesterly swells were generated following a low-pressure system issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service, affecting Fiji’s southern coastlines and increasing the risk of coastal flooding during high tide.

The Fiji Meteorological Service reported that high tide occurred at around 9:50 am yesterday and again at about 11:00 am today, both carrying a moderate chance of sea flooding.

Wailoaloa Beach was covered today with debris scattered along the shoreline after strong waves and high tide washed in driftwood, plastics, and other waste, leaving parts of the beach polluted.

Authorities are urging people in low-lying coastal areas to take precautions and avoid the sea, while the Fiji Meteorological Service says its next update will be issued later today or earlier if conditions worsen.