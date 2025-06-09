New move to strengthen voter roll

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Fiji is taking a significant step to safeguard the integrity of its electoral system, with a new partnership aimed at tightening voter verification and strengthening public confidence ahead of future elections.

The Fijian Elections Office and the Ministry of Immigration have formalized their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding, enabling closer coordination and secure data sharing between the two institutions.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the agreement marks a critical milestone in ensuring the accuracy and credibility of the National Register of Voters.

She says the partnership will allow authorities to verify passport and citizenship details during voter registration, helping to ensure that only eligible Fijians are included in the electoral roll.

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Mataiciwa adds that the move will also improve services for Fijians both locally and abroad, while strengthening processes for voter registration and candidate nominations.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu says the agreement establishes a practical framework for the timely, secure, and responsible sharing of information between the two agencies.

He notes that this collaboration reflects a broader whole-of-government approach, where coordination and accountability are key to improving governance and service delivery.

Under the agreement, both institutions will ensure that all shared data is handled with strict confidentiality and in line with legal requirements, while enhancing verification systems to maintain the credibility of electoral information.

The partnership will also support overseas voter registration efforts, ensuring that Fijians living abroad are accurately captured in the system.