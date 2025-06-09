Stars line red carpet at London premiere of Devil Wears Prada 2

[Source: BBC]

More than 20 years on from the release of the first The Devil Wears Prada film, the stars reunited on a remarkably sunny evening in London to celebrate the release of its sequel.

The original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprise their roles in the film, with additions to the lineup in the form of Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh.

Much like in the original 2006 film, the focus is on the lives of the colourful main characters and how they navigate the world of fashion journalism in an ever-changing media landscape.

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Speaking to the BBC on the red carpet, Hathaway said “it was so much fun” to be part of the film again after having “that initial instinct 20 years ago” to sign on to the original project.

Blunt, meanwhile, said returning to her iconic role as Emily “was effortless – like a comfortable pair of old slippers”.

More than 20 years on from the release of the first The Devil Wears Prada film, the stars reunited on a remarkably sunny evening in London to celebrate the release of its sequel.

The original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprise their roles in the film, with additions to the lineup in the form of Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh.

Much like in the original 2006 film, the focus is on the lives of the colourful main characters and how they navigate the world of fashion journalism in an ever-changing media landscape.

Speaking to the BBC on the red carpet, Hathaway said “it was so much fun” to be part of the film again after having “that initial instinct 20 years ago” to sign on to the original project.

Blunt, meanwhile, said returning to her iconic role as Emily “was effortless – like a comfortable pair of old slippers”.

Content creator and social media star Amelia Dimoldenberg makes a short cameo in the film and said she “can’t believe” she’s in it “for even a moment”.

“I remember seeing it when I was 12 years old, I went to the cinema to see it and I don’t want to just sound dramatic but I do think it changed my life,” she joked.

Dimoldenberg said the film is “the reason why I went and studied fashion journalism, and I always wanted to work in magazines because of watching this movie, so I found it very emotional to be there on set in New York.”

Comedian and writer Caleb Hearon, who plays one of Miranda Priestly’s assistants in the new film, said he had always been a huge fan of The Devil Wears Prada but assured us he “kept it pretty cool and normal” when on set with his heroes.

“It was very, very exciting and humbling and honouring to be around all the incredible people who worked on the film, but I hope I was normal – someone tell me if I wasn’t normal,” he joked while looking towards his cast mates who were getting pictures behind him.

Simone Ashley is also part of the new generation of Miranda’s assistants in the film, with the Bridgerton star calling her role “one of the highlights of my career”.

“Emily [Blunt], Annie [Hathaway], Stanley [Tucci] and Meryl [Streep] – everyone was just so wonderful, so lovely, I’ve got so many fond memories working with them and yeah, it was kind of a masterclass for me just watching them,” she added.

The Devils Wears Prada 2 is out in UK cinemas on 1 May.