PM dismisses fuel shortage fears: 118m litres enroute

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed to every Fijian that there is no fuel shortage, but rather a global price crisis.

Rabuka says fuel suppliers have already committed to delivering about 118 million litres next month.

Once those shipments arrive, the national fuel stock is expected to rebound to over 59 percent of storage capacity.

This means Fiji remains in a stable supply position.

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Currently, Fiji has about 45 million litres of fuel in stock on land, and an additional 22 million litres is expected to arrive before the end of this month.

This brings the total available supply for April to about 67 million litres, which is close to half of the total national storage capacity.

Daily consumption remains steady at around two and a half million litres.

Rabuka says based on normal usage, fuel levels are expected to draw down to approximately 40 million litres, or about 29 percent of storage capacity, by the end of April.

“I want to assure you that this is not a cause for concern. This is part of the normal supply cycle. Storage levels must come down at the end of each cycle to allow the next shipment to be received and discharged safely.

Driven by Middle East conflict and supply disruptions, fuel prices rose on April 1st to reflect global costs, with the FCCC warning of another increase in May.