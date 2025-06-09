SCGF activates plan to cushion fuel crisis impact

[Photo: FILE]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund is moving to safeguard farmers from the impact of rising fuel costs by activating a contingency framework designed to keep services running even if the crisis worsens.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma says the newly approved Fuel Crisis Management Framework focuses on reducing travel, cutting operational fuel use, and shifting more services online to maintain support for growers.

He says one of the key priorities is limiting the need for both staff and farmers to travel, with greater reliance on phone-based services and digital platforms to handle loan applications and other support.

Sharma explains that the framework outlines clear trigger points, including further fuel price increases, disruptions to transportation, or power supply challenges allowing the organization to respond quickly if conditions deteriorate.

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“So, this framework allows operations to continue as normal, but it will be triggered by three factors: if fuel prices increase next month, if there is a reduction in transportation, or if there are power disruptions. However, we are assured by the government that these will remain stable.”

He adds that efforts are already underway to expand digital access, with about 25 percent of farmers currently using online services, and plans in place to significantly increase that number.

Under the new system, farmers will be able to apply for loans remotely, receive approval, and complete transactions in fewer visits reducing travel costs and saving time.

Sharma says the initiative also includes flexible work arrangements for staff and contingency planning for possible power disruptions, ensuring services remain available even under strained conditions.

He stresses that while the fuel supply remains stable for now, the framework is a proactive step to ensure farmers continue to receive critical support without disruption.