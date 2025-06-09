Fisheries ministry proposes Constitutional changes to strengthen PS role

The Ministry of Fisheries has proposed amendments to Sections 126 and 127 of the Constitution, aimed at strengthening the role of permanent secretaries within government ministries.

In its submission to the Constitution Review Committee today, the Ministry called for the removal of requirements for Prime Ministerial and ministerial agreement in the appointment and administration of permanent secretaries.

Permanent Secretary Saimone Tauvoli told the Committee that the current constitutional provisions create overlapping decision-making processes and reduce administrative clarity within ministries.

“So if it remains as it is, it duplicates the role. On one side, it’s deciding on the appointment through the concurrence of the head of state, and on the other side, when it comes to the personalization of the commission on the appointment of the permanent secretary, it’s again deciding on the other side. So we are looking at if we can remove that clause from section 1261A and B.”

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Tauvoli says the proposed changes would clearly define permanent secretaries as administrative heads, while ministers would retain responsibility for policy direction.

However, Constitution Review Committee member John Fatiaki raised concerns that removing ministers from administrative processes could weaken the connection between policy development and implementation.

The Committee says submissions remain open as it continues to assess proposed constitutional reforms.