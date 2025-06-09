Project to end power cuts in health facilities

Inconsistent power supply issues, which have often contributed to the unreliable operation of modern medical equipment and disruptions in health services, are set to become a thing of the past under a major regional health reform initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery across Fiji and the wider Pacific.

The Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, a US$239.54 million regional investment, will look into the integration of renewable energy systems and backup power solutions to ensure the reliable operation of modern medical equipment and digital health systems across participating countries.

The initiative also aims to reduce reliance on overseas medical referrals and strengthen fragile supply chains, while supporting the rollout of upgraded healthcare infrastructure across the region.

The project is being financed by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank OPEC Fund, and the Pandemic Fund. It will be led by its four participating countries – Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu – with support from the Pacific Community.

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World Bank Senior Health Specialist Margreta Norris-Harrit acknowledged that inconsistent electricity supply has been a long-standing challenge, particularly as health facilities adopt electronic medical records, telehealth systems, and advanced diagnostic equipment.

She said ensuring reliable power is now a core part of the project’s design, with a strong focus on renewable energy integration.

“Within the scope of the project, there are opportunities to look at different forms of energy sources, all forms of renewable energies, and hopefully the renewable energies can really be prioritized. There are now very interesting models of using different energy sources within the same facility.”

Under the project, health facilities are expected to adopt hybrid energy systems, allowing them to switch between solar power and conventional electricity, with backup generators used where necessary to ensure continuity of care.

Funding allocations under the project include US$181.94 million for Fiji, US$19.6 million for Kiribati, US$13.65 million for Tonga, and US$16.35 million for Tuvalu, alongside US$8 million for the Pacific Community.

Beyond energy upgrades, the PHIT project will also support broader reforms aimed at improving access to healthcare services, strengthening primary healthcare systems, and enhancing the resilience of health infrastructure across the Pacific.