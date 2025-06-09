Fiji secures support amid global fuel uncertainty

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka has wrapped up key bilateral meetings in Canberra.

Fiji is strengthening its energy security and regional position through high-level talks with Australia, as global fuel uncertainty continues to pose risks to small island nations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka has wrapped up key bilateral meetings in Canberra, securing renewed support under the Vuvale Partnership to help Fiji navigate ongoing fuel challenges and broader regional pressures.

A major focus of the discussions was the instability in global fuel markets, driven by geopolitical tensions and disruptions such as the Strait of Hormuz blockade—highlighting the vulnerability of Pacific nations heavily reliant on imported fuel.

Ditoka briefed Australian leaders on Fiji’s recent engagement with major suppliers in Singapore, where assurances were given on continued fuel supply. However, he cautioned that relying solely on global markets is no longer sufficient in an increasingly uncertain environment.

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In response, Australia reaffirmed its commitment to support Fiji through technical assistance, improved supply chain resilience, and long-term planning to strengthen national fuel security.

The talks also reinforced Fiji’s growing role as a regional hub, with Australia indicating openness to include Fiji in broader international fuel supply arrangements.

Beyond immediate concerns, both countries emphasized the need for long-term solutions, including transitioning to renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fuel and build climate resilience.

Australia also reiterated support for Fiji’s rural electrification efforts and its leadership on climate diplomacy, particularly as it prepares to host key pre-COP meetings.

The discussions further covered economic cooperation, regional security, and joint efforts to combat transnational threats such as drug trafficking.

Officials say the visit reflects Fiji’s proactive diplomatic approach to securing national interests, while strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring stability in the face of growing global challenges.