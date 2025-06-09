FLS demands a full inquiry into Vakarisi custody death

[File Photo]

The Fiji Law Society has highlighted what it terms “grave concern” with the death of Jone Vakarisi in military custody.

In a statement, the FLS says any death that occurs under the control of State authorities “is a matter of great seriousness and directly engages constitutional principles, the rule of law and State accountability.”

Vakarisi, a person who has appeared in court on several occasions in relation to various charges, allegedly died while being questioned by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces officers at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, last Friday.

The FLS says persons deprived of their liberty are under the exclusive care and control of the State and are entitled to the highest standard of protection, irrespective of the character and reputation of the person.

Article continues after advertisement

In a press statement issued April 18, the RFMF said four individuals voluntarily reported to QEB to assist with investigations into recent security breaches and during a formal interview, Vakarisi suffered a medical crisis, with preliminary medical assessments suggesting a pre-existing condition.

A few days later, the RFMF withdrew its earlier account of Vakarisi’s death and admitted the incident was wrongly described as a medical emergency.

They said post-mortem examination findings did not support the initial explanation, with the Fiji Police Force stating that they were treating the case as murder.

The FLS says the existence of conflicting official and deeply concerning accounts and reports regarding the cause and circumstances of Vakarisi’s death “highlights the necessity of a prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigation by the Police, free of interference and external influence.”

The Society says such an investigation must be capable of establishing the full facts, identifying responsibility, and, where appropriate, commencement of criminal prosecution.

The FLS says confidence in the administration of justice and State accountability depends on this.