Health officials push for stigma-free HIV response

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is intensifying its fight against HIV with a bold shift toward a compassion-first approach, placing dignity, respect, and lived experience at the centre of its national response.

UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram says the strategy marks a critical turning point, moving away from stigma-driven narratives toward a model that empowers people living with HIV.

She adds that central to this approach is the active involvement of the Fiji Network of People Living with HIV, which now plays a direct role in advising national efforts through the HIV taskforce.

Health officials say stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to testing, treatment, and support, and tackling it requires more than awareness.

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“We are deliberately changing how we speak, how we engage, and how we respond. The language we use must be non-discriminatory and respectful.”

Ram adds that this approach is critical in breaking the silence and encouraging open, honest conversations in communities where such topics are often taboo.

HIV Unit Head Dr Jason Mitchell says the response is shifting toward a stronger community-led approach, with health officials emphasising the role of peers and local networks in reaching high-risk groups.

“We’re going to be opening up more as we move along, but we also recognise the very important and central role of communities and peers, particularly in all our HIV work. This unit focuses very much on community-led programming, where communities are part of the planning, implementation, and monitoring of the work.”

With HIV cases continuing to pose a public health challenge, Fiji’s shift toward a more humane and inclusive response is being seen as both urgent and necessary.