Leadership program aims to strengthen Pacific workforce

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Westpac is investing heavily in building future leaders in the Pacific, rolling out a major leadership program aimed at strengthening skills, confidence, and long-term business growth in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The bank’s flagship LEAD program will train 120 employees this year, marking a significant push to develop leadership capability from within its Pacific workforce.

Officials say the initiative goes beyond traditional training, focusing on practical, real-world leadership skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace and local communities.

Head of People for the Pacific, Maria Stefanac, says strong leadership is critical not only for business success but also for creating a positive workplace culture and delivering better outcomes for customers.

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She adds that bringing the program directly to the Pacific ensures that participants benefit from global expertise while learning in ways relevant to local challenges and environments.

The program is designed to equip employees with skills in decision-making, team leadership, communication, and managing change—key areas seen as essential for navigating an increasingly complex business landscape.

By investing in leadership development, Westpac is also creating clearer pathways for career growth, aiming to empower more local employees to step into leadership roles.

Industry observers say such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening the region’s workforce, as organizations look to build resilience and drive sustainable growth.

Westpac says the LEAD program is part of its broader commitment to developing talent in the Pacific, recognizing that strong, capable leaders are central to long-term success across the region.