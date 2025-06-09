No suspects yet in Vakarisi investigation

[Photo: FILE]

Investigators have recorded statements from several individuals in relation to the death of Jone Vakarisi.

The Fiji Police Force says that at this stage of the investigation, no one has been taken in as a suspect.

The Force adds that to protect the integrity of the investigation process, further progress will be released when there is a major development in the case.

Vakarisi, allegedly died while being questioned by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces officers at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, last Friday.

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The Police Force, in an earlier statement, has stated that they are treating Vakarisi’s death as murder.