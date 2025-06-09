Cabinet enhances coordination on child protection

[File Photo]

Fiji is strengthening its national child protection framework, with Cabinet approving revised Terms of Reference to boost coordination and decision-making on issues affecting children.

The changes will enhance the role of the Fiji National Coordinating Committee for Children, positioning it as a more effective and responsive body in addressing emerging challenges facing young people.

Officials say the updated framework will streamline the Committee’s structure, improve efficiency, and ensure closer alignment with national laws, policies, and international commitments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Committee will continue to bring together government agencies, civil society organizations, and development partners to better coordinate programmes and policies aimed at protecting and supporting children.

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It will also play a key role in strengthening implementation and reporting processes, while raising awareness of children’s rights across the country.

The move is seen as a significant step toward improving how Fiji responds to child welfare issues, ensuring that systems are more coordinated, accountable, and responsive to the needs of children.