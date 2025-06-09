New reforms to strengthen financial management

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The Cabinet has endorsed the Phase 1 proposed amendments to the Finance Instructions 2010, aimed at modernising and strengthening Fiji’s public financial management framework.

The amendments form part of ongoing reforms to align financial management practices with the Financial Management (Amendment) Act 2021 and evolving government systems, including the introduction of updated financial management information systems.

The Phase 1 amendments focus on enhancing financial controls, strengthening governance and accountability, and increasing the use of digital systems in managing public finances.

Further amendments will be introduced in phases to support continuous improvement and ensure effective implementation across government.