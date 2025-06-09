Drug networks posing national security risk, says Naupoto

The Ministry of Immigration is raising serious concerns over the growing presence of drugs in Fiji, warning that the issue is not only a health crisis but also a national security threat.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says Fiji’s border security agencies are now facing a more complex challenge as drug activity expands, creating what he describes as a “secret segment of society.”

He says that while drugs are often discussed in terms of their health impact, the deeper danger lies in the hidden networks they create within communities.

This underground system involves individuals who collect, store, guard, and transport illicit substances, forming a wider organised chain that operates out of public sight.

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“I call it the secret segment of our society. In a small population base, even a small number of people falling into this segment is very damaging for our country. We must emphasise integrity among these individuals and doing what is right.”

Naupoto says maintaining integrity within immigration and other border agencies is critical to preventing officials from becoming part of these illegal networks.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, says immigration agencies across the Pacific must adapt quickly to evolving security risks, increased mobility, and rising expectations around integrity, professionalism, and service delivery.

“Strong immigration agencies are essential not only for national security, but also for economic development, regional capability, and regional trust. These courses are designed with that in mind. You will have full-day sessions with experienced subject experts.”

Naupoto says no single agency can tackle the issue alone, and stronger inter-agency cooperation is essential to close gaps and strengthen border protection.

He adds that continued collaboration is key to preventing Fiji’s borders from being exploited by drug networks and to curbing what he describes as a growing national threat.