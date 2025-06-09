Koroisau suspension disappoints Tigers coach

[Source:AAP]

West Tigers coach and rugby league legend, Benji Marshall, has lashed out at the standard of NRL officiating as his co-captain Apisai Koroisau faces a potential suspension that could take the gloss off their hot start to 2026.

Koroisau’s bid to win a recall for New South Wales’ State of Origin side hangs in the balance after the hooker was sin-binned for a possible hip-drop tackle and placed on report for a dangerous throw by referee Ashley Klein in last night’s 33-14 win over Canberra.

The Fiji Bati hooker has already been cited three times this season for dangerous contact and is staring at a ban if his name appears on the NRL’s match review committee’s charge sheet on Friday morning.

The Raiders scored their only two tries while Koroisau was in the bin as the Tigers recorded their fifth win of the season.

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Marshall says the inconsistency of the referees is annoying him at the moment.

He says they won, but some of the calls were hard to understand.

Benji Marshall goes on to say that in Koroisau’s case with the sin-bin, he doesn’t know what he’s supposed to do in that situation.

The former NRL star adds, the Fijian international was making a cover tackle from behind, of course, the ball carrier was going to land on his legs.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Broncos and Bulldogs game tonight live on FBC Sports at 10pm.

Akuila