Dreketi dredging suspended over compliance breach

[Photo: Peceil Naviticoko]

The Department of Environment has confirmed that all dredging works along the Dreketi River in Macuata are now suspended, pending the resolution of compliance issues and a formal traditional apology to the customary landowning unit.

The decision follows a multi-stakeholder meeting held on Wednesday at the Office of the Commissioner, Northern Division, involving Government stakeholders and representatives linked to the project undertaken by Houyilin Wood Pte Fiji Limited.

The meeting examined concerns relating to consent processes, customary authority, and regulatory compliance under Fiji’s environmental and resource management framework.

It was confirmed that Yavusa Nabekavu holds customary authority over the relevant iQoliqoli area. However, authorities noted that the required Fishing Waiver process, including mandatory consultations to secure Free, Prior and Informed Consent, was not properly completed.

Article continues after advertisement

This has been identified as a significant compliance gap in the project approval pathway.

To address the issue, a Government delegation comprising the Macuata Provincial Office, the Department of Lands, and the Office of the Commissioner Northern Division will now undertake formal engagements with Yavusa Nabekavu.

This process will include a traditional apology as part of restoring relationships and addressing the procedural lapse.

The Director of Lands will also be formally engaged to assess the status of missing signatories and determine the validity of the Fishing Waiver documentation associated with the project.

In light of these developments, the Department of Environment has directed the immediate suspension of all dredging activities along the Dreketi River.

The project proponent has acknowledged the directive and confirmed that operations have ceased.

Authorities say monitoring will continue while consultations proceed, with further updates expected once compliance requirements and customary processes are fully addressed.