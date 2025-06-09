Former CEO, CFO contest charge

The former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and the current Chief Financial Officer have both pleaded not guilty over allegations linked to the procurement of a 3.0L Volkswagen Touareg valued at $207,470.

The case relates to the purchase of a company vehicle.

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Vimlesh Sagar appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa this morning at the Suva Magistrate Court.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

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Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

Sagar’s lawyer told the court that they have not received disclosures from last October till date to show evidence that there was a loss and to make representations.

He informed the court that FICAC should be aware that this case is before the court and should have provided the required documents. The court told FICAC lawyer Josann Pene to respond to the emails.

The matter has been adjourned to the 23rd of June for a pre-trial conference.

This matter was discontinued in May last year and the duo were charged again two months later.

Trial dates have been set for early November.