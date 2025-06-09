ODPP open to overhaul of duties

[Photo: FILE]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says it is open to future changes that could make it the country’s sole prosecutorial body.

This would apply if investigations are fully handled by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the Police.

The position follows questions from the Constitution Review Commission. It asked whether the ODPP would consider taking on both investigation and prosecution roles, similar to FICAC.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva states the office is satisfied with its current role. She says it does not intend to take over investigative duties.

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“Having two under one arm is not a new thing; at the end of the day, it is what we would like. DPP can do the prosecutorial work.”

However, Tikoisuva says the ODPP would consider recommendations for FICAC and the Police to focus on investigations. The ODPP would then handle all prosecutions.

Tikoisuva adds that both FICAC and the Police have strong expertise and manpower for investigations. She adds that the ODPP already has a strong workforce. It also applies a multi-layered review process for all cases.