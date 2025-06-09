Filimoni Seru capped at his home in Ovalau

[Fiji Rugby Union]

Former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s speedster, Filimoni Seru, who is battling Motor Neuron Disease received his first Test cap.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive Koli Sewabu, together with a team from FRU, traveled to Levuka to visit the 55-year-old.

Seru made his debut against Tonga on March 24, 1990, in Nukualofa.

From his early school days, he was known for his talent and athleticism.

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He was a back-to-back blue ribbon champion and a key player in the Nabua 7s team, where he lined up alongside rugby legends such as Waisale Serevi, Tomasi Cama, and the Rauluni Brothers. He was also part of the Hong Kong Sevens teams that won three consecutive tournaments, solidifying his place in Fijian rugby history.

FRU CEO, Sewabu, says it’s a huge honour to be in Ovalau and present the capping of Seru.

His wife, Timaima Vulimailaucala, acknowledges the visiting FRU delegation and shares that while she looks after her husband’s welfare, she is also raising awareness of the disease that has left his husband immobile.

The former national netball rep knows everybody’s probably seen Seru’s picture being shared widely on social media about the illness he’s diagnosed with.

She says the purpose of using the social media platform is to be able to raise awareness on this disease, and he may be the first one diagnosed in Fiji, but they believe other sportspeople may have been affected by it, but have no idea it’s MND.

Vulimailaucala is also asking sporting bodies to do research on this illness because what they have read in the research is that it is the degeneration of nerves or muscles.