‘Bula Round’ a possibility says Super Rugby boss

A Fijian Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, ‘Super Round’ is on the radar as the Pacific favorites push for facility upgrades that would allow the rugby-mad nation to host the relaunched concept.

Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley told AAP that it’d be such a great, unique experience and he’d love to do it, but it’s got a bit of work.

He says it’s a longer term conversation because Fiji need hard infrastructure improvements to host ‘Bula Round’.

The Drua have played out of Lautoka and Suva, which holds 15,000 fans, since entering the competition in 2022.

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But to host a Super Round the venues will need, at the minimum, lighting upgrades and two extra player change rooms to accommodate the double-headers on Saturday and Sunday.

Former Wallabies halfback, Will Genia, says it’d be incredible, a great advertisement for the game in the Pasifika region because a lot of the talent is going to rugby league.

Genia says league is just everywhere on TV, the NRL’s profile and its individuals are bigger.

The Wallabies legend believes an event like the ‘Super Round’ in the Pasifika, just captures the audience again, and keeps them engaged.

Facility upgrades in Fiji would also benefit the Test side, who have taken their three home games in the new Nations Championship to Europe this year as a revenue-raising initiative.

Super Rugby CEO, Measley, who was recently in Fiji says it all links in.

Measley has met with Fijian government officials over the past 18 months and the importance of sports tourism, and Fiji is very conscious of it.

He adds funding for infrastructure projects is not a simple thing.

Mesley said they were “planning for all eventualities for 2027” while a window still existed for an investor to save the embattled Pasifika.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson will meet with Super Rugby Pacific officials while in Christchurch for the Super Round which starts tomorrow where ten of Super Rugby Pacific’s 11 outfits will descend on the new One NZ Stadium.

More than 14,000 people will travel to the event that has been reborn to coincide with the stadium’s symbolic opening after the city’s deadly 2011 earthquake.

Super Round had a lukewarm, three-year lifespan in Melbourne before the Rebels’ demise killed off the concept last year.

It comes a week after Moana Pasifika’s owners announced they would not fund the franchise beyond this year, creating a familiar uncertainty around the competition’s future.

But, with the tournament otherwise delicately poised through 10 rounds, there is buzz and an expectation the Super Round product will be easier to sell once an estimated 70,000 fans have rolled through the gates on Sunday.

Measley said that should accelerate the discussions that are already going on, in Australia and New Zealand, for 2027 and 2028.

He thinks they’ve got something really positive to sell and a lot of those people will be at Super Round this weekend and also they’d hope Christchurch would love to host it again.

The Drua take on the Chiefs at 4.30pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.