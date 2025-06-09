ODPP calls for review of AG’s role in high office appointments

[File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is pushing for constitutional changes to review the inclusion of the Attorney-General in the appointment process of constitutional institutions.

Acting Director Nancy Tikoisuva submitted to the Constitution Review Commission today, raising concerns over provisions in the 2013 Constitution.

Tikoisuva highlighted Section 117(4), which requires the President to appoint the Director or acting Director on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission, in consultation with the Attorney-General.

She argued the process allows for excessive influence, noting that members of the Judicial Services Commission are themselves appointed with input from the Attorney-General.

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Tikoisuva says this creates multiple layers of involvement that could expose the appointment process to political interference.

She told the Commission the current structure raises concerns about independence and transparency.

The ODPP is now calling for a review of the provision, including consideration of past constitutional frameworks.

Tikoisuva pointed to the 1997 Constitution, where the Constitutional Offices Commission played a central role in appointments, as well as provisions under the 1990 Constitution on the appointment of the DPP.

She says revisiting these models could strengthen the independence of the prosecution office.