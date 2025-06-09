Fiji FA pushes anti-drug message in schools' futsal

[Photo: FIJI FA/ FACEBOOK]

The 2026 Extra Fiji Schools Futsal Championship will be used as a platform to educate young players on the dangers of drug use amid growing concern over rising cases in the country.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the tournament will go beyond football, with a strong focus on awareness and prevention.

He says that with the increase in drug cases in Fiji, it is important that they step in and play their part.

Yusuf also says that through this championship, they will promote a strong message for students to say no to drugs and focus on positive pathways like sport.

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The Fiji FA CEO goes on to say that schools’ futsal remains one of the association’s key development pathways, reaching students at a crucial stage of their lives.

Champion teams from the North, West, and South will battle in the three-day competition, which will be held at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa and the FMF Gymnasium starting today.