Drua wrote their own history: Mayanavanua

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua says their historic win over the Brumbies was built on a collective effort that extended beyond those who took the field.

The Drua secured a memorable victory on Saturday, marking a significant milestone for the club as they continue to grow in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season. The result not only boosted their campaign but also reflected the unity and hard work within the wider squad.

Mayanavanua revealed the team had spoken about creating their own legacy leading into the match.

“We talked about creating history… writing our name to mean something.”

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasised that the foundation for the win was laid well before kick-off, with contributions from players and staff working behind the scenes.

“It didn’t only start from the game… it started from the boys at home, the physios, the SNCs… everyone working hard in the background.”

The captain said that preparation and support allowed the team to play with freedom and confidence on the field.

“It allowed us to go out there, be free and play our game… because we were all hungry to achieve something.”

Mayanavanua also highlighted the emotional connection within the team, saying the belief was evident even before the match began.

“I just felt it straight after that hymn… we were on.”

The Drua will take on the Chiefs at 4.30pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.