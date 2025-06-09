Labasa hosts Navua tomorrow

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Home advantage is expected to boost Labasa when they host Navua at Subrail Park in round six of the Extra Premier League tomorrow.

Following a goalless draw against Suva in round five, the Babasiga Lions will be aiming to capitalize on their home crowd.

Labasa is fourth on the EPL standings while Navua is seventh.

The Labasa side showed defensive resilience in their previous outings but lacked the finishing touches.

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A favorable result tomorrow can move Labasa up on the competition ladder if other results go their way.

Navua will be aiming to bounce back after their 2-nil loss to Ba.

The two sides clash at 1:30pm tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In other games, Lautoka hosts Ba at 11am on Sunday at Churchill Park, while Nasinu meets Nadroga at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex.

A double header will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, starting at 12pm, between Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri, followed by the Rewa and Nadi match at 2pm.