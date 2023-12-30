Cummins thrilled as Australians conclude successful year

[Source: Reuters]

Captain Pat Cummins declared himself delighted at the end of a landmark year for Australian cricket as his 10-wicket haul in the second test win over Pakistan in Melbourne secured his entry into an elite band of bowlers.

Cummins led his side on Friday to a fourth consecutive home series win with a Man of the Match performance that saw him become only the 10th player to claim 250 wickets or more for Australia.

The 30-year-old joins an illustrious list, headed by Shane Warne, and featuring fast bowlers Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillie as well as current test players Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc.

Cummins’ career haul is particularly noteworthy for a player who started his test career aged 18, but spent more than five years out of the team due to a succession of injuries.

He returned in 2017 and was appointed captain in November 2021, with questions initially raised over how effective a fast bowler could be in the role.

Cummins has answered those questions emphatically, leading Australia to the World Test Championship, a 50-overs World Cup triumph and the retention of the Ashes in England during the last 12 months.

His 10-wicket haul in the second test was the second of his career as he took 5 for 49 in the second innings to finish the match with 10 for 97 and snuff out Pakistan’s hopes of levelling the three-match series.