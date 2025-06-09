Daunivavana’s no title drought to continue

Rakuro Daunivavana. [File Photo]

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana’s quest to win his first title in a decade will not be possible this weekend as he’ll fight Samisoni Gonewai and not New Zealand’s Dane Edge.

Daunivavana was scheduled to take on Edge tomorrow for the NZPBC Oriental Pacific belt in Suva under the Kings Boxing Promotions.

However, that title will now be contested in the light heavyweight division between Samuela Nagari and Oliver Firth.

These changes were confirmed at the weigh in at Sukuna Park in Suva today.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Daunivavana says he has been returning home without a title for the last 10 years.

He thought his prayers were answered when he received a call from the promoter asking him if he’s willing to replace Mikaele Ravalaca who was ruled out on medical grounds.

Daunivavana’s trainer Osea Nanovu says they were expecting him to win his first title tomorrow.

A confident Nanovu believes that Daunivavana and Sera Bolatini are going to come out victorious.

Tomorrow’s event starts at 5pm and fans can watch the Live action for $99 FJD on the FBC’s pay-per-view platform Vitiplus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.