Damian Lillard pours in 39 to win Bucks debut vs. 76ers

[Source: Reuters]

Damian Lillard collected 39 points and eight rebounds to lift the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Lillard made all 17 of his free-throw attempts and added four assists in his first game since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers on Sept. 27 as part of a three-team trade.

The Bucks trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds while also overcoming foul trouble. Brook Lopez added 13 points for the Bucks, who shot 50 percent from the floor (41 of 82) to make a winner of Adrian Griffin in his head-coaching debut.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey contributed 31 points and eight assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points off the bench. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid collected 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Tobias Harris had 20 points for the 76ers, who fell short in Nick Nurse’s head-coaching debut with the team.

Ten-time All-Star James Harden did not travel with the 76ers to Milwaukee after returning from a 10-day absence due to what the team called a personal matter.

Philadelphia scored 12 straight points to seize a 102-94 lead before Milwaukee countered by scoring 19 of the next 21 points. Lillard drained a 3-pointer, sank three straight free throws and converted a three-point play to highlight the run and give the Bucks a 113-104 lead with 2:45 to play.