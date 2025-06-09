World Maritime Day celebrated with call for safer, greener oceans

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji organized a special celebration this morning to mark World Maritime Day.

The event held at the Pacific Centre for Maritime Studies, attracted members and organizations of the maritime sector across the country including students

Officiating the celebration, the Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva highlighted the of the event, underscoring the importance of a balance between economic activities and environmental preservation.

Article continues after advertisement

“This day, this is why we have embraced this year’s theme, for world maritime day, our ocean, our obligation our opportunity. We are proud to call ourselves a large ocean state but with such pride comes with equal part of responsibility.”

Additionally, Chair of the organizing committee Pene Manueli says the celebrations today is also a great opportunity for students who are interested in the maritime sector.

“The theme that we have is with regards to the protection of the maritime environment it not only involves masters and mates but we have an extension of the maritime services that are available for our students.”

To mark world maritime day the events theme recognizes the role the oceans playa in connecting people, powering trade and sustaining life, this year’s theme is a call for a safer, greener and more resilient maritime practices in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.