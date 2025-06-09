Vunika celebration promotes clean, healthy communities

A known dengue hotspot in Labasa, Vunika has become the center of attention for this year’s World Environmental Health Day, with awareness focused on waste management and disease prevention.

Divisional Health Inspector North, Vakaruru Cavuilati, says inspections revealed that poor garbage collection in Vunika created mosquito breeding grounds, and students from Vunika Primary School will now take this awareness back to their homes.

“We have been working with the community in terms of proper waste management and these students, which are part of this community, will take this message during this celebration to show the importance of waste management and keeping the environment clean and healthy.”

Cavuilati adds that the ministry is working with government stakeholders and garbage contractors to introduce a user-pay system for garbage collection in underserved Labasa communities.

Head Teacher of Vunika Primary, Bhagawan Lal, says students will play a vital role in spreading the message.

“For the kids, whatever they are going through the booths, whatever they are learning, it’s their daily lesson… and they will share with their family members. In that way the whole community would benefit from today’s program.”

This year’s celebration, under the theme “Clean Air, Healthy People,” is a reminder that keeping the environment clean is key to breaking the cycle of mosquito breeding and reducing future dengue risks.

