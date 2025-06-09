TRC says law will deal with any interference

[Photo: FILE]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has firmly dismissed claims of interference by former coup-era figures or individuals linked to past abuses.

Acting Chair Sekove Naqiolevu says nearly a year into its work, the Commission has not received any threats, pressure, or attempts to influence its process.

He stresses that if any form of interference does arise, the Commission will deal with it strictly in accordance with the law.

Naqiolevu says the law protects both the Commission and those appearing before it, ensuring the process remains independent and credible.

He also rejected suggestions that the TRC could become a political whitewash, saying the legal framework clearly sets out the Commission’s mandate and safeguards its work.

Naqiolevu confirms the Commission will investigate abuses committed by all sides, including state actors, security forces, political leaders, and non-state actors, without fear or favour.

He adds that the law is clear, and the Commission will follow it to the letter.

