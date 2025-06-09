Thousands lost in social media fraud

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Reports of online scams and fraud are surging, with victims losing thousands of dollars through fake social media sales, investment schemes, and undelivered goods.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says some of these cases could have been prevented.

Tudravu adds technology is the medium for these crimes.

The police chief warns that the public must remain cautious when using social media platforms.

Tudravu says online transactions require verification to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

“Technology is coming to our source. Also, the technology is the medium for all these illegal activities that are coming in. It’s new to us, but we need to be aware of all these things that are coming in.”

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the viral nature of social media platforms and the push for impulse purchases make scams harder to detect.

“It become so common because it’s this platform’s hyper fast viral nature and emphasis on impulse purchase can you know outpace the vetting processes and the new entrance to e-commerce may also be targeted.”

Online scams continue to cost Fijians thousands, with authorities warning that awareness, verification, and vigilance remain the best defence against increasingly sophisticated social media fraud.

