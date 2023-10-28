Seven new projects to boost sugar industry

The sugar ministry has outlined thirteen projects to be undertaken in the 2023–24 financial year, of which seven are new.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says several of the projects have kicked off, including in-field drainage work, cane planting grants, and cane transfer projects, with the cage bin program already in the implementation phase.

Singh says this year, the government will support new farmers and fund lease renewals with a payment of 30 percent, or a maximum of $7,500.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that those farmers who harvest their cane manually will be given a subsidy of $1 per tonne.

“The Ministry has also rolled out the Small Grants Program, where farmers will be provided with a grant for either fencing or irrigation equipment for a maximum amount of $2,500.”

Singh says with improvements in production, the sugar industry will venture into ethanol production.

He adds some work on the feasibility of setting up an ethanol plant has started.