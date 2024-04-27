Report highlights human rights progress and pitfalls

Fiji’s human rights situation outlined in the 2023 US Department of State report reveals progress and ongoing challenges.

The report notes that the Coalition Government has made efforts to address abuses by investigating and prosecuting some security officials accused of human rights abuses.

However, impunity remains a concern particularly in cases with political implications.

While the Constitution prohibits torture and degrading treatment, the Public Order Act grants broad powers to enforce public order potentially leading to abuses by security forces.

Complaints against police misconduct are handled by the Internal Affairs Unit but immunity provisions safeguard security forces and high-ranking officials from prosecution in certain cases including those related to past events like the 2006 coup.

Limited oversight and slow judicial processes contribute to a sense of impunity with few convictions in cases of police abuse.

Despite some progress, challenges persist including barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health services and reports of trafficking in persons.

The report notes improvements such as the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act which had restricted press freedom.

However, it also highlights ongoing issues including gender-based violence, coercion in reproductive health decisions and interference with peaceful assembly.