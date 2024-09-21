Ratu Wiliame leads Fiji’s delegation to UNGA

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is on his way to New York with Fiji’s delegation attending the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

World leaders are gathering for the annual high-level General Debate, focusing on the theme: “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

Ratu Wiliame is scheduled to deliver Fiji’s national statement during the General Debate on Thursday, 26th September 2024.

While the President is away, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo will act in this position.