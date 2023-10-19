Rabuka honors fallen heroes at Australian War Memorial

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka embarked on a poignant visit this morning as he paid his respects at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

This holds immense significance for Rabuka, given his own history as an ex-serviceman.

Prime Minister Rabuka, who once served in the military, is currently in Australia for a state visit, an invitation extended by the Australian government.

His visit to the Australian War Memorial is not only a gesture of honour and remembrance but also a reflection of the deep ties that exist between Fiji and Australia, bound by a shared history and mutual respect.

This visit underlines the importance of preserving the memory of sacrifices made during times of conflict and reinforces the strong diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Rabuka and his delegation will journey to Brisbane later today, where his first engagement will be to meet Fijians working under the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme.