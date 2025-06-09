Council demands answers over proposed power hike

The Consumer Council is calling for greater transparency from Energy Fiji Limited before any proposed fuel surcharge is approved.

EFL has proposed a fuel surcharge of about 11 cents per kilowatt hour due to rising global fuel costs. If approved, electricity costs for households and businesses will increase.

In its submission to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Council said it conditionally opposed the proposal.

The Council is also calling for independent scrutiny of the surcharge.

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Consumer Council Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil said the proposed increase was significant. Shandil said the current tariff stands at $0.34 per kilowatt hour.

She said a household using 300 kilowatt hours a month could pay an extra $33 on its bill.

According to Shandil, EFL must provide more details before any surcharge is approved.

She said the Government had already announced fuel subsidies of 20 cents per litre on diesel and 12 cents per litre on heavy fuel oil.

Shandil said EFL must explain how those public funds were reflected in its reported $12.26 million fuel cost variance. The Council has also listed three conditions to protect consumers.

First, it wants full transparency from EFL to justify the surcharge. Second, it said any surcharge must be temporary.

The Council said the charge must be removed once global fuel prices stabilize. Third, it wants safeguards to stop businesses from keeping higher prices after the surcharge is lifted.

Shandil said consumers should not be left carrying a poorly explained cost burden. She said if the FCCC decides an adjustment is necessary, strong consumer protections must be in place.

The Consumer Council said it would continue advocating for consumers during the consultation process.