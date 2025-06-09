Premium pineapples strengthen Fiji’s agriculture trade

[Photo Credit: Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand]

The Ministry of Agriculture has marked a major boost with the export of 3 tonnes of pineapples to New Zealand.

This achievement comes through strong collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Pacific Trade Investment New Zealand, and private sector partners.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, says it has been identified that the best areas to grow pineapple are in the west and the drier parts of Vanua Levu, where sugarcane thrives.

Article continues after advertisement

This growth in the industry reflects the success of strict quality assurance, meeting the premium market standards in New Zealand.

“This was achieved through integrated pest, disease, and sanitary management protocols, post-harvest handling processes to preserve freshness, and approved packaging material and traceability from field to port.”

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, says demand for Fijian pineapples is already growing, opening pathways to wider markets in Asia and beyond.

Opposition member Joseph Nand welcomes the achievement but warns that challenges must be addressed to maintain a consistent supply.

The government agrees that pineapple has strong economic potential, with Fijian pineapples fetching higher prices in New Zealand, boosting income for farmers and rural communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.