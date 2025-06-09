Tuwai named as Fiji 7s assistant coach

Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai has been appointed as the new assistant coach of the Fiji Airways Men’s Sevens team.

The announcement was made this afternoon at the Fiji Rugby Union headquarters in Suva.

According to Fiji Rugby chief executive Koli Sewabu, Tuwai recently completed a high-performance coaching course and was among several applicants who applied for the position.

Tuwai, affectionately known as “The Magician” by rugby enthusiasts, expressed his gratitude to Fiji Rugby for placing their trust in him and allowing him to join the coaching staff.

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Sewabu added that the union is confident Tuwai will work effectively alongside his former teammate and current head coach, Osea Kolinisau.