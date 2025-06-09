Police officer remanded

The Suva Magistrate Court has denied the bail application and has remanded the senior police officer from the Counter Narcotics Bureau this afternoon.

Varanava Sabua was charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

The Magistrate stated that the charges against him are serious and as a senior officer, there is a likelihood of interference from him in ongoing investigations.

The Magistrate also noted that the accused is also charged in another drug related matter

It’s alleged that between January 2023 and December 2024, while serving as a police officer, he engaged in unauthorized financial dealings and received more than $22,000 linked to drug-related activities involving 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Full disclosures have been served and the matter will called next Friday.

