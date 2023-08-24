Police beef up security at popular nightspots

The Fiji Police Force will closely watch over people in and around nightclubs to maintain law and order.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro notes that since the new 1 a.m. closing time started two weeks ago, there have been a few issues of non-compliance, fights, and even kids left in cars.

Naisoro adds that authorities are focusing on public safety in urban areas, and both nightclub owners and bootleggers won’t be exempt.

“Of course the incident in the Western Division about the children waiting in cars, the other one there were a few nightclubs security personnel taken in because they refused to cooperate with police officers, they were severely warned and asked to cooperate with the new opening hours.”

Naisoro says police have beefed up their presence at popular nightspots to avoid incidences such as a recent brawl outside a Suva nightclub as well as bootleggers operating during and after nightclub operating hours.

She adds that police will conduct random spot checks at strategic locations in urban centres.

According to Naisoro, checkpoints will also be erected to monitor the movement and behaviour of people.