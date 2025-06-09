Police and Military escalate crackdown on drug networks

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will see an increase in joint drug operations as authorities step up efforts to combat illegal drug activity across the country.

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have announced an escalation in coordinated operations, following an agreement reached earlier this year between RFMF Commander Jone Kalouniwai and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Members of the public are being advised to expect an increased presence of security personnel, including snap checkpoints, search operations, and surge activities nationwide.

Authorities are also urging the public to cooperate with officers as these operations roll out.

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Officials say the heightened operations send a strong warning to those involved in the drug trade that illegal activities will not be tolerated.

The joint initiative is focused on dismantling and disrupting criminal networks linked to illegal drugs.

To strengthen enforcement, investigation teams will support frontline operations to ensure reports are handled quickly and that all legal processes are followed.

The integrated approach is expected to improve the deployment and responsiveness of law enforcement agencies through better coordination and shared resources, particularly in addressing challenges influenced by global pressures.

Public safety remains the top priority, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information that may assist ongoing operations to contact the toll-free hotline on 1681.