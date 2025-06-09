PM sounds alarm on health crisis

Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has sounded the alarm on non-communicable diseases and mental health.

He is calling them global threats that demand urgent action.

Rabuka told world leaders in New York that over 80 percent of deaths in Fiji are caused by NCDs, while mental health issues, particularly among youth, are severely neglected.

Rabuka pointed Fiji’s response, including new health legislation, school programs promoting healthy lifestyles, and expanded mental health services through decentralised care and workforce training. Yet he said progress is blocked by stigma, underfunding, and limited resources.

He warned that Small Island Developing States face unique vulnerabilities, as climate change, food insecurity, and isolation worsen health pressures.

The Prime Minister called for targeted international funding, saying small countries cannot tackle these crises alone.

