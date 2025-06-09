PM calls for stronger support

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Fiji is calling for stronger global cooperation to protect international peace and support small island developing states amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the statement during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on the sidelines of UNGA80.

He thanked the UN for keeping the challenges of small island nations at the forefront of the global agenda.

Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s key national initiatives, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a survivor-centered program tackling four decades of political instability and strengthening democracy and social cohesion.

He stressed that these measures demonstrate Fiji’s commitment to stability, justice, and long-term national development.

The Prime Minister and Secretary-General discussed enhancing the UN’s institutional presence in Fiji and the Pacific.

Rabuka reaffirmed support for a permanent UN House in Suva to act as a regional hub for development, peace, and coordination.

He also backed the UN’s Our Common Agenda, the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, and wider global efforts to uphold sovereignty, sustainable prosperity, and peace.

Guterres welcomed the Ocean of Peace Declaration and acknowledged the country’s consistent role in peacekeeping, climate action, and ocean protection.

