Parole Board takes charge

Fiji faces rising public safety risks from repeat offenders as it launches its new Parole Board.

The Board will determine parole eligibility and oversee the safe reintegration of inmates into society.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the Board was a cornerstone in balancing rehabilitation with community protection.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca said transparency, accountability and fairness would guide the system.

Board Chairperson Justice Jiten Singh and members Peter Schultz, Aporosa Rageci, Dr Litia Narube and Kameli Ratuvakalevulevuya received a briefing on the emerging parole system, modeled on New Zealand’s approach and in collaboration with the New Zealand Department of Corrections.

Turaga states the system will strengthen rehabilitation while ensuring public safety. The Ministry of Justice will act as Secretariat, providing legislative and operational support as the Board establishes its procedures.

The inaugural meeting also included Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva and Senior Fiji Corrections Service officers.

Kuruleca chaired the session alongside Turaga, highlighting the close coordination between justice and corrections agencies.

The Parole Board aims to reduce repeat offending, protect communities and ensure a fair, accountable approach to parole.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.