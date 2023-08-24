NGO Coalition challenge Japan’s Fukushima plan

The Fiji NGO Coalition on Human Rights is voicing strong apprehensions, asserting that there’s an opportunity to halt Japan’s plan to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear site into the Pacific Ocean.

Today, following the protest march in Suva, the coalition of local NGOs issued a call to action aimed at Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Parliamentarians, as well as regional and global leaders.

Reverend James Bhagwan, an anti-nuclear activist and the general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, has pointed out that discussions surrounding this matter often involve a trail of financial diplomacy.

Article continues after advertisement

“And this is what other countries also use for us because we are developing countries because we have issues around climate change, We need adaptation funds and development funds but what about the punitive damages that the Pacific nations can put on in terms of fisheries.”

Founder of DIVA For Equality Noelene Nabulivou has expressed scepticism regarding the credibility of the Atomic Energy Agency’s endorsement of the proposed disposal methods.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency is distancing itself from saying that it supports the position of Japan they’ve just come out with an article that that says that they distanced themselves they didn’t support they just provided some facts.”

Japan’s government intends to release the nuclear-contaminated wastewater gradually over a span of 30 years.